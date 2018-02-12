War is not an option, India must talk with Pak: Mehbooba

New Delhi: Advising India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went on to say that war is not an option and in order to end this game of war India must talk with Pakistan regarding the prevailing war condition.

Mehbooba Mufti took to twitter and posted, “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed (in the state).

“I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option.”

The Chief Minister’s appeal comes amid a spurt in militant violence in the state as well as unending border clashes between Indian and Pakistani militaries.