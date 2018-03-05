Warner-de Kock heated incident under scanner

Cricket Australia (CA) is investigating a heated incident involving David Warner after video footage emerged of the Australian vice-captain confronting South Africa’s Quinton de Kock during the Tea break on day four of the first Test in Durban.

Australia are just one wicket away from claiming a 1-0 series lead but the spotlight shone on their unsavoury behaviour, most notably a fiery Warner who had demonstratively celebrated the run out of AB de Villiers in the first session.

But the situation has considerably soured after CCTV footage, published by South African outlet Independent Media, showed Warner and de Kock engaging in a verbal spat as players made their way to the dressing rooms at tea.

Warner had to be restrained by teammate Usman Khawaja and then dragged away by captain Steve Smith after he did not relent on his barbs at de Kock. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, draped in a towel, and other South African players became involved before Warner was escorted away.

“CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said. “CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done.”