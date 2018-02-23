Was able to get cabinet approval for urban affordable housing: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Realizing the fact that India’s urban infrastructure is something to take care of, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, said that he was able to get cabinet approval for a new urban affordable housing fund and Rs. 60,000 cr for the four-year period.

Sanctioning at a rate of 3 lakh to 5 lakh affordable houses per month under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Puri said the government is committed to providing “12 million houses in urban areas by 2022 as part of its home-for-all campaign”. He said this capacity building was imperative as the urban population was expected to rise from the present 30 per cent to an estimated 50 per cent by 2030.

“I was able to get cabinet approval for a new urban affordable housing fund and a provisioning of Rs 60,000 crore for the four-year period,” the Minister said while delivering a special lecture on Thursday evening on ‘2022: The India We Seek’, organized jointly by the Society for Policy Studies and India Habitat Centre.

The ministry has also come out with eight models to promote private sector participation in the affordable housing sector. Six of these are based on leveraging government land and two are based on private land ownership. The cost of land can be as high as 40 per cent to 80 per cent of the house being provided. Both the central and state governments are also providing outright subsidies, and the typical cost of a home is about Rs 6.5 lakh. “PMAY is getting high traction. There can no more generous scheme for social transformation like this,” he said.

Suggesting that the current government has a powerful, positive and growth-oriented agenda, he said: “In order to achieve the new India, the Indian state must be strengthened to deliver the goods and services required. You cannot deliver the goods and services if the state is enfeebled.” He also laid emphasis on cooperative federalism for the effective execution of various flagship schemes aimed at planned urbanization.