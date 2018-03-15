Washington Sundar hopeful of tournament win

India defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series on Wednesday, thus sealing a spot for themselves in the final. The side led by Rohit Sharma gave Bangladesh 177 target to chase with the skipper scoring match-winning 89 runs. Bangladesh failed to reach the target, reaching 159/6 in their 20 overs with Indian spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling economical spells. Sundar, who recorded figures of 22/3 in his four overs addressed the…

India defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series on Wednesday, thus sealing a spot for themselves in the final. The side led by Rohit Sharma gave Bangladesh 177 target to chase with the skipper scoring match-winning 89 runs. Bangladesh failed to reach the target, reaching 159/6 in their 20 overs with Indian spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling economical spells.

Sundar, who recorded figures of 22/3 in his four overs addressed the press conference after the match and said that it was important for him and Chahal to bowl well in the middle.

“It’s a very good feeling when you bowl under 6 every day. It was very important for me and Chahal to bowl well. Our 8 overs were very important. Mine and Chahal’s four overs were very crucial and both us bowled well. It is not an easy wicket to defend any kind of totals. You saw them (Bangladesh) chasing down 215 odd runs. So we had our plans,” the 18-year-old said.

While Sundar took the wickets of Tamim Iqbal (27), Liton Das (7) and Soumya Sarkar (1) to dismantle the top order of the opposition, Chahal too recorded figures of 21/1 in his four overs to restrict Bangladesh’s middle-order.