Urvashi Rautela will be seen in a hot and smoky avatar in the ‘Hate Story 4’, as the trailer of the movie has gone viral fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, the film also stars popular TV star Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhathena and the hot sex scenes between Karan, Urvashi and Vivan are sure to soar up the temperature.