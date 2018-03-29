Watch: Hrithik Roshan’s motivational video for children

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’, recently uploaded a motivational video for all the children out there and for the child within us as well. On the occasion of his elder son Hrehaan’s birthday, Hrithik took to upload a video on his twitter handle and captioned it as, "To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us, 'Darr se mat Darr' usse age bad, kuch alaag kar". Here is…

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’, recently uploaded a motivational video for all the children out there and for the child within us as well.

On the occasion of his elder son Hrehaan’s birthday, Hrithik took to upload a video on his twitter handle and captioned it as, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us, ‘Darr se mat Darr’ usse age bad, kuch alaag kar”.

Here is the video:-

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

On the work front, Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his forthcoming film, “Super 30” where he is playing a math teacher.