Watch: Neymar posts a tribute video for Barcelona

Brazilian star Neymar officially turned down all the rumors and confirmed that he has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain worth 222 million Euros. The 25 year old took to social media to share his feelings as he decided to quit his football club Barcelona.

Describing his feelings on social media he wrote: “The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Some are given to us; others are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense, but short.”

He further added: “Barcelona was much more than a challenge; it was the dream of a child, who played with those stars through the video game. I arrived in Catalonia when I was 21, filled with challenges.”

He also admitted that he went against his father to join PSG. When enquired about this issue, he answered: “An athlete (me) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I will contradict my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made and I ask you to support me as you always do.”

Here’s the video:-