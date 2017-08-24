Watch the teaser of 90’s song remake ‘Chalti Hai Kya’ from ‘Judwaa 2’!

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan who is all set to release his forthcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, have managed to unveil the teaser of the new song ‘Chalti Hai Kya’ from the movie.

If you are a die-hard fan of Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman then you must have guessed by now what we are talking about. It is definitely about the chartbuster “Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12” from Salman’s 1997 cult hit Judwaa. And it is Varun Dhawan who has sent us back to the 90s and has forced us to play the video of the song on loop.

Varun has shared the teaser video of the revamped version of the song which will be a part of the remake Judwaa 2 helmed by David Dhawan. Though Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu can’t match up to Salman and Karisma, the trio has given the song their own inimitable touch. The rehashed version by Sandeep Shirodkar has been sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, Varun also revealed that the full song will be out on August 25. “Ek baar se dil nahi bharta, Le aaye hain dobara! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! #Judwaa2 @The_AnuMalik,” tweeted Varun. Taapsee, who has been garnering praises for her sizzling avatar in the movie, also promoted the song as she tweeted, “I loved the original! I love the new one! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom!” Jacqueline too joined her Judwaa team and wrote, “Our tribute to the original!! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom!”

Here’s the teaser of the song:-