Watch the teaser of new song ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ from ‘Judwaa 2’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in their upcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’ which is the sequel of the 90’s hit movie ‘Judwa’ directed by David Dhawan. Varun recently shared the teaser on his twitter account of the new song titled ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ from the movie.

Along with uploading the teaser of the song, the actor has also announced that the track from the film, Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya, will release tomorrow and we are more than excited about it.

Putting up a small teaser on Twitter, Varun wrote, “Aarela hai mera Dost, mera Hero #SunoGanpatiBappaMorya song out kal. #Judwaa2 @taapsee @Asli_Jacqueline @varun_dvn @TSeries.”

He has even changed his Twitter name to Varun PREM Dhawan. And a separate twitter account in the name of RAJA judwaa02 has also been opened.

Sharing the teaser, Taapsee wrote, “Raja & Bappa’s kahani in #SunoGanpatiBappaMorya song! Out tomorrow. #Judwaa2 @Asli_Jacqueline @varun_dvn @TSeries.”

Sharing a still from the song, Jacqueline wrote, “The story of Bappa & Raja! #SunoGanpatiBappaMorya song out tom!! #Judwaa2 @taapsee @varun_dvn @TSeries @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies.”

Here’s the teaser of the song:-