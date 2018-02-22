Watch the trailer of Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Blackmail’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who was last seen in the movie ‘Hindi Medium’, will now seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Blackmail’ and the makers of the movie have managed to release the trailer in which Irrfan introduced himself as a “perfect middle-class married man”.

In Blackmail, Irrfan has once again taken up the role of a common man, Dev.

In the two and a half minutes long trailer, Irrfan aka Dev narrates the story of his wife cheating on him.

While the friend, who is listening to Irrfan, wonders if the husband will kill the lover or wife, Irrfan comes up with the third option.

Unlike any other partners, Irrfan doesn’t go into depression or get violent on knowing the truth. Instead, he is the one who decides to take revenge on his wife’s boyfriend.

Watch the trailer:-