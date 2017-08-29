Watch the trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Newton’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Newton’ and the makers of the movie have managed to release the trailer of ‘Newton’ which shows totally different story than that of the title of the movie.

Rajkummar Rao as Newton is a man of principles who does not bend to the situations and only follows what is right, not just according to him but also according to the law of this country.

We start getting to know about his character from the very first frame of the trailer when he is looking for a match but the girl turns out to be just 16-years-old. He is a law abiding man whose life changes when he is assigned for election duty in a naxalite area. That’s when the premise of the story starts to make sense.

Rajkummar Rao and the makers of the film give a wake-up call to everyone who does not consider voting as an important thing. The trailer shows how people, because of their fear of losing lives, do not turn up to vote for the eligible candidate, and eventually stay powerless.

The film reminds us that the vote is in our hand. Our hand has the power to change everything and if we don’t change, don’t expect the change. When the trailer comes to an end, we hear Rajkummar narrating – “If you don’t change nothing, nothing will change.”

Watch the trailer here:-