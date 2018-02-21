Watch the trailer of Tiger-Disha starrer ‘Baaghi 2’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are grabbing headlines since past few days for their alleged relationship and also for their upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 2’ which is a sequel to ‘Baaghi’. The makers of the film had finally released the much awaited trailer of the movie in which both the actors have rugged and tuff look.

Disha Patani’s character is in need of some help and approaches Tiger. What is her problem and will the “one-man army” be able to help her? With dialogues like ‘jo tera torture hai, wo mera warm-up hai’, this is an out-and-out actioner which will remind you of Rambo, Mission Impossible and half a dozen other blockbusters.

After flooding the internet with posters and teasers for days, Bollywood actors and rumoured couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, launched the first trailer of Baaghi 2 on Wednesday afternoon. Baaghi 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. The trailer, which was launched online, flaunts all the ingredients of a masala film – action, romance, dance, songs, elements of revenge, jingoism and melodrama. But will it sustain the audience’s attention?

Here’s the trailer:-