Watch the video of new song ‘Rocket Saiyyan’ from ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’!

Mumbai: “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s” new song ‘Rocket Saiyyan’ starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar is full of amusing stuff and will make you put on your dancing shoes and groove with the music. This song is sung by Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya and Tanishk Bagchi and composed by musical duo Tanishk-Vayu, depicts the amusing chemistry between Ayushmann and Bhumi.

This upcoming movie is the remake of Tamil film ‘Kalyana Samayal Sadham’. The movie depicts the story of a couple, Mudit and Sugandha who deal with the former’s erectile dysfunction. This movie is produced by Aanand L Rai and is set to hit the cinema screens on 1 September.

Here’s the video:-