Watch video: Nora Fatehi’s temperature soaring belly dance!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 9 contestant and excellent dancer Nora Fatehi who have been seen in item songs in many Bollywood movies like Rocky Handsome, Mr X, Roar and many more, have recently uploaded a temperature soaring video of her belly dance on her instagram handle. Nora is known for her belly dancing recently performed at a beauty pageant in Bengaluru recently and confirmed that no one does belly dancing like her one again. Nora uploaded her video and captioned it…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 9 contestant and excellent dancer Nora Fatehi who have been seen in item songs in many Bollywood movies like Rocky Handsome, Mr X, Roar and many more, have recently uploaded a temperature soaring video of her belly dance on her instagram handle. Nora is known for her belly dancing recently performed at a beauty pageant in Bengaluru recently and confirmed that no one does belly dancing like her one again.

Nora uploaded her video and captioned it as, “Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India Femina Diva Awards 2018 Bangalore. Didn’t prepare for my solo .. I was just feeling the music.”

Here is the video:-