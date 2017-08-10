Watch video of new song ‘Kanha’ from ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in their forthcoming movie ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and the makers of the movie have managed to unveil the second song titled ‘Kanha’ of the movie.

The song feature Ayushmann and Bhumi falling in love with each other ahead of their engagement, capturing the reality of every couple’s bond.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. The film, which is a remake of 2013 Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, has been extensively shot in Delhi and Haridwar and is initially planned to hit the cinemas on 1 September, 2017.

Watch the song here:-