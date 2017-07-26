Watch video: Sunny Leone-Emraan’s romantic number ‘Piya More’ from ‘Baadshaho’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi are back again with another peppy item number ‘Piya More’ from director Milan Luthria’s forthcoming film ‘Baadshaho’.

The song has been uploaded on the Youtube by T-series and had got more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

The song is sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan, written by Manoj Muntashir and is composed by Ankit Tiwari.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 1, 2017.

Watch the video:-