Ways to avoid eye problems if your child’s addicted to laptop or tablet!

As we all know that the technology have taken a big leap in today’s world, each one of us are so engaged in our cell phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic device that we forget that it damages our eyes in return and causes sleeping disorders.

Especially, when we talk about children these days, they are way far better than any of the adults on having the knowledge about technology operation be it, smartphones, laptops and other such devices.

Starting at a very tender age, children get addicted to laptops, mobiles, tablets etc and in fact most of them have their own personal lappy, phones etc but they are unaware of the fact that they are calling for dangerous eye problems which will create problem for them in future.

But, parents don’t need to worry as we have some ways to follow on a regular basis for children that will help them to avoid eye problems to a great extent. Here are three basic ways to do so:-

1. First and foremost a break for few minutes or even seconds is must for your eyes. In order to reduce eye dryness it is recommended to look away from the screen for a few seconds at something which is far off and doesn’t emit blue light.

2. Try and avoid blue light, search for applications and settings for children that cut out blue light such as Blue light reduction mode in smartphones. Blue light is harmful for your eyes and can cause many eye related problems.

3. Prefer spending more time outside in order make up for time spent in front of screens, outdoor activities should be stepped up to ensure exposure to natural light.

By:- Prishita Rathi