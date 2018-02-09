We are releasing ‘Naina’ through VYRL Originals: Mohit Suri

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Mohit Suri who had last directed ‘Half Girlfriend’, said that he will be releasing the second track of EMI Records India ‘Naina’ through VYRL Originals sung by “Tu hi hai” hitmaker Rahul Mishra.

The ballad, written, composed and sung by Mishra, celebrates the season of love and arrives in time for Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on February 14.

While talking to the media, Suri went on to say: “‘Naina’ is a clutter-breaking track, and Rahul has done absolute justice to it. I loved working with him on ‘Half Girlfriend’ previously and I am so glad we are releasing this amazing track through VYRL Originals.”

Mishra has been trained in classical music.

He has also worked on Marathi films like “Lafda Sadan” and “Manatlya Unhat”.

Talking about the new track, Mishra said: “‘Naina’ is a track that is really special and close to my heart.”

VYRL Originals promotes independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers. Each track released under VYRL Originals is being curated by Suri, who also mentors the artistes during this process.