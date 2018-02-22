We are thrilled and happy: Kiran on success of ‘Secret Superstar’ in China

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Kiran Rao who recently produced the Aamir Khan starrer blockbuster movie ‘Secret Superstar’, said that the team is thrilled and happy with the success of the movie in China as well.

The Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan starrer has managed to achieve a staggering figure of Rs 759 crore and counting in the neighbouring country.

Rao was attending the film’s success party along with husband Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan and Zaira yesterday when she expressed her surprise.

Rao said: “We are so thrilled and happy. We made this film with lot of love and effort and it connected with audience that was big thing for us. But the kind of amazing love and support the film is receiving especially in China, I don’t think any of us expected that. I saw Chinese audience emotionally connecting with the film when I saw their pictures sent by Aamir and Advait. That is something we are really touched by. We loved our film and we are so happy that the audience has loved it as well.”