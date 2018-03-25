We can’t have peace talks amid bullets & bombs: Shah on Pak attacks

New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan for its constantly created nuisance on the LoC (line of control), the Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said that India cannot have peace talks amidst bullets and bombs and the only solution for Pak is that India will respond with a bomb to every Pakistani bullet. While interacting with the media in an interview, Shah went on to say: "This is the only solution. We can't have peace talks amid bullets and bombs," he said…

While interacting with the media in an interview, Shah went on to say: “This is the only solution. We can’t have peace talks amid bullets and bombs,” he said to a query, why despite the surgical strikes, the situation along the Line of Control has not changed with Pakistan still infiltrating terrorists into India.”

Despite party’s loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Shah stated: “We have formed a committee to look into the reason for the losses and will deliberate on its report. Bypolls are fought with local issues in mind. Every local poll has different dynamics. But in general elections, big leaders and issues are involved. In 2019, the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more seats.”

Shah said the BJP started preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha polls the very next day after the government took oath in 2014.

He added: “We will contest the elections under his (Modi) guidance and popularity. The way Narendra Modi has run the government for four years, every state feels that India is going ahead. He is one of the most popular leaders in the world.”