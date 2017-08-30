We finish projects: Narendra Modi

Udaipur: PM Narendra Modi has declared that his government believes in finishing what it begin, unlike the previous dispensation, and that it is made up of people “from a different kind of mitti (clay)”.

Modi was in Rajasthan yesterday, inaugurated 12 completed national highway (NH) projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 5,610 crore and conducted e-Bhumi Poojan for 11 other NH projects amounting to Rs 9,490 crore in Udaipur.

PM said the toughest hurdle before the government at this point of time is putting an end to the “games” of announcing sops around election time, and instead ensure that they are completed. “Announcing schemes, making all sorts of promises (and) grabbing big headlines during elections…the country has closely seen these games for years,” he said. “The biggest challenge before us today is to put an end to these old evils. Itni taakat lagti hai, itni taakat lagti hai, jiski aap kalpana nahi kar sakte (you cannot imagine how much strength is required to put that into effect).”

Rajasthan goes to the elections in 2018.

Narendra Modi further went on to add: “Agar koi dheela-dhaala insaan hota, toh shayad usko (economy) dekhte hi dar jaata, lekin hum zara alag mitti ke bane huay hain (a weak person would perhaps have been intimidated, but we are made from a different kind of clay) — we have a habit of choosing our challenges and challenging our challenges.”

Criticizing Ashok Gehlot’s statement that it is “laughable” the BJP-led NDA is trying to take credit by laying foundation of projects started by the Congress-led government again, Modi brought up the issue of the six-lane bridge across Chambal river at Kota. which was inaugurated today. He said, “A small bridge (work for which started) in 2006, worth Rs 300 crore, could have been built in a year or two. But 11 years have passed, (while) today we are inaugurating works worth Rs 5,610 crore, which we envisioned in 2014 and completed within three years.”

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, said, “It pained me…. I was surprised to hear the former chief minister’s statement. The project was closed. Its bhumi poojan took place under the Congress government, the work order for the cable bridge was given in 2006, but there was a mishap and the contractor was planning to flee.”