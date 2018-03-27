We have been polluting our lakes and rivers: Tourism Minister

New Delhi: Slamming the people of our country for deterioration of tourism industry, Tourism Minister Tassaduq Hussain Mufti said that it is people who have been polluting our rivers and lakes but he also emphasized on the fact that the trend of environmental awareness should be reserved as it keeps pace with the development of the tourist industry. While talking to the media after inaugurating the 64th convention of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Tourism Minister went on to…

New Delhi: Slamming the people of our country for deterioration of tourism industry, Tourism Minister Tassaduq Hussain Mufti said that it is people who have been polluting our rivers and lakes but he also emphasized on the fact that the trend of environmental awareness should be reserved as it keeps pace with the development of the tourist industry.

While talking to the media after inaugurating the 64th convention of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Tourism Minister went on to say: “We have been polluting our rivers and lakes. This trend has to be reversed immediately so that environmental awareness keeps pace with the development of the tourist industry in Kashmir.”

He said Jammu and Kashmir needed TAAI more than they “they need us”.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti further went on to say: “It is great to have TAAI delegates here. They organize things very efficiently. I hope we do well with them this year.”

Speaking to the media when asked about the development of tourist spots along the borders, he said: “Tourism should prosper everywhere irrespective of the area.”

He added that Kashmir was safe for tourists and other people and there was no need to worry about this.