We have grown as musicians with time and hardships: Band Sanam

Music band Sanam today said that their band has grown along with time and hardships, band got a very good response in their latest single “Sanam mennu”. The band members, who share a strong bond that goes beyond music, say they have never focused on working in Bollywood.

The band will be featured on MTV Beats music channel this month for two of its shows — “MTV Beats Spotlight: Dil Beats with Sanam Band” and “Love Shots”. The band comprises four musicians — Sanam Puri (lead vocals), Samar Puri (lead guitar), Venky S. aka Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums).

They say with time and hardship, they have grown as musicians. “When we started, we did not have a recording studio, good equipment, or enough money to own them. So there were days when we had frustration, we struggled to find a way to record our songs at home, and some background noise ruined them.

“But we have grown from there. As people, we are much more mature; and as musicians, our musicality has increased by collaborating with other musicians,” Keshav told media. Seconding that, Sanam said: “We are together for more than music. And we do not believe in competition. We believe that all artists have their own journey and there is no point of measuring achievement based on others’ success.