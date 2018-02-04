We want to live with peace with all our neighbors: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Giving standing orders to the Indian forces, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that India do not want to attack Pakistan first instead the country want to live with peace and harmony with all its neighbors but now he have now given orders to Indian forces to shoot limitless bullets in order to retaliate a single bullet on our territory.

While addressing the people in an election rally at Barjala on the state’s capital outskirts, Singh went on to say: “I have given standing orders to our forces to shoot limitless bullets to retaliate a single fire on our territory by the Pakistani forces.”

“We do not want to attack Pakistan first. We want to live with peace and harmony with our all neighbours. But most unfortunately, Pakistan is trying to tear down Jammu and Kashmir and continue attacks on our forces and Indian Territory,” he added.

Hitting out at the Left Front government, Rajnath Singh said that during its 25 years of uninterrupted rule, it did nothing for the development of Tripura, economic prosperity of the state and to remove huge poverty and unemployment.

“During CPI-M’s 35-year-rule in West Bengal, they ruined that state, and if the Left parties after the February 18 assembly polls are allowed to rule Tripura further, they would destroy the future of the state and its people,” he alleged.