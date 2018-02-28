West Indies skipper Jason Holder looking forward for a third World Cup title

West Indies captain Jason Holder sought support from the supporters and said that they all should support team as they begin their campaign to earn a place in the 2019 cricket World Cup.

“All the guys are motivated and we know what’s at stake. I see it as an opportunity for us to grab some momentum heading into next year’s World Cup, get some games under our belt, finalise our combinations, get things right and hopefully turn things around in terms of the ODI format,” Holder was quoted as saying by espncricinfo on Tuesday. “It’s probably one of our weaker formats and no doubt that we’ve been inconsistent.

Obviously it’s something we’ve addressed and moving forward I think hopefully we should see some good performances,” he added.

“I think everybody understands the importance of being in a World Cup. We’ve obviously won the World Cup on two occasions and I think we’re trying to formulate our plans in terms of getting a third.

“We’ve done well in T20 cricket, we’ve done well in women’s cricket, Under-19 cricket, so now I think it’s about time we win another World Cup in the ODI format.”

West Indies were once the powerhouse of the sport, laying their hands on the World Cup in back-to-back editions of 1975 and 1979.