What is Sarahah App & how it works? Click to know!

The people are going crazy on social media over a new app titled Sarahah over the past week joining trends such as Prisma app that rose quickly in public consciousness. The premise of the app is pretty simple – send messages to each other, anonymously.

This is how it works:-

At the first point you need to create a Sarahah profile, which anyone can visit. Even without logging in, people can visit your profile and leave messages, anonymously. If they have logged in, messages are still anonymous by default, but users can choose to tag their identity. On the receivers app, all the incoming messages show up in an inbox, and you can flag messages, delete them, reply, or favourite them to find them easily later.

But although the app has become very popular, it’s quite polarising. For instance, although it has (at the time of writing) 10,305 5-star reviews on Google Play, it’s also got 9,652 1-star reviews, showing a near 50-50 split in opinion. The creators described it by saying: Sarahah helps people self-develop by receiving constructive anonymous feedback.