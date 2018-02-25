What PM Modi is doing in pushing country forward is remarkable: Uber CEO

New Delhi: Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort in terms of pushing the growth of India, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said everything that PM Modi is doing in terms of pushing the country forward and keeping India open is remarkable.

Khosrowshahi also discussed with Modi ways to create economic opportunities for a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs and help India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, an Uber statement said here.

“It is very difficult to be an entrepreneur, but it is more difficult to be an entrepreneur at scale,” Khosrowshahi said.

“What the PM of India is doing in terms of pushing the country forward with a global view, pushing progressive reforms forward, and keeping India open and you can see the optimism in the way the economy is going, it is remarkable,” he said.

Khosrowshahi said he would like to inculcate ability to be an entrepreneur at scale, as he takes Uber forward.

“To be an entrepreneur at scale is a skill that hopefully I can find as I take over Uber and look to scale and take it forward,” he said.