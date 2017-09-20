What was Tabu doing in Salman Khan’s Judwaa?

Not many would have noticed that twenty years back Tabu was also a part of the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer film Judwa that enthralled audience on the big screen.

Tabu had then contributed to the success of the film as she dubbed for Rambha in the film. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the favourites of the audience for its songs like Oonchi Hai Buliding and Tan Tana Tan.

Varun Dhawan will be seen shaking legs with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the Judwaa 2.

Actor had shared a picture with Tabu and wrote, “A week ago I ran into the very beautiful Tabu who was also part of the original Judwaa. She had dubbed for ramba. So many stories get lost in time. There were so many who were part of the original judwaa and are responsible for judwaa2 returning to the big screens 20 years later.(sic)”

David Dhawan is bringing back together the magic that he created 20 years ago with Salman and this time it will be his son Varun enthralling the fans in Judwaa 2. The film is set to hit the screens on September 29.