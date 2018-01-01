What went wrong with WhatsApp yesterday night?

Users in India and other parts of the world went into a frenzy after WhatsApp went down puncturing their plans to wish their friends a “prosperous 2018” at the stroke of midnight. It was restored in two hours.

At midnight, a large spike was seen in the number of reports that the messaging service was suffering outages in India, Japan, Britain, Barbados, Panama, South Africa, Spain and Qatar, The Mirror reported.

According to downdetector.co.uk, it received 2,012 reports that WhatsApp was not working at its peak.

Thousands of people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express anger, as well as connect with their dear ones, while the Facebook-owned instant messenger remained dormant for almost two hours on Sunday.

Several people used social media to vent their frustrations using the #whatsappdown. One Twitter user wrote: “Nothing could’ve been better than whatsapp servers crashing on new year’s eve #whatsappdown #WhatsApp” Another said: “Open Whatsapp. Send message. Nothing. Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off. Nothing. Open twitter. See £whatsappDown. Find relief that it’s not just me. #HappyNewYear2018.”