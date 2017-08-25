Whatsapp Messages and Quotes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2017

Here are some of the messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. People are now a days very much active in sending wishes on the social media platforms like Facebook and whatsapp.

May Lord Ganesha

Remove the Obstacles of your life;

Provide you with auspicious Beginnings;

Inspire you with creativity;

And bless you with intellect and wisdom!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

May Lord Ganesha gives you

A rainbow for every storm

A smile for every tear

A promise for every care

And an answer to every prayer!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Meaning of Lord GANESHA

G- Get

A- Always

N- New

E- Energy

S- Spirit &

H- Happiness

A- At all times!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the destroyer of evil grace you with

peace and love;

And blessings be showered upon you from

heaven up above!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Gajanana Shri Ganaraya aadi Vandu tujhe Moraya

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May this “Ganesh Chaturthi” will be the start of a year of happiness in your life. Lord Ganesha fills your home with prosperity and fortune!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ek do teen char.. Ganapathi ki jay jay kaar|

Paanch chai saat aath.. Ganapati hai sabke saath||

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

ahkti Ganapati, Shakti Ganapati, Siddhi Ganapati, Lakshmi Ganapati, Maha Ganapati|

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!