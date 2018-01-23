WhatsApp officially rolls out ‘WhatsApp Business’ on Android in India

With an intention to assist businesses communicate more effectively with their customers in India, WhatsApp has officially rolled out “WhatsApp Business” a free-to-download Android app for small businesses in the country.

WhatsApp Business app is now available on Google Play Store and will make it better for companies to connect with customers, and more convenient for its users to chat with businesses that matter to them. “WhatsApp Business”, yet to come on Apple App Store in India, asks for a separate phone number from the one users have for their individual WhatsApp account.

“People all around the world use WhatsApp to connect with small businesses they care about from online clothing companies in India to auto parts stores in Brazil,” the Facebook-owned app had said in an earlier statement.

“WhatsApp Business will make it easier for people to connect with them, and vice versa, in a fast and simple way,” the company added. “WhatsApp Business” was launched last week in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Britain and the US.

The app will help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses and website.

“People will know that they’re talking to a business because you will be listed as a Business Account. Over time, some businesses will have Confirmed Accounts once it’s been confirmed that the account phone number matches the business phone number,” WhatsApp said.