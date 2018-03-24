When I hear good scripts, I want to make them: Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who was last seen in his recent blockbuster movie ‘Raid’ in the lead role, said that only when he hear good scripts, he wants to make the film and that he does things only if he likes it not because he wants to do it. Talking about his venture into Marathi cinema with 'Aapla Manus' when asked if he would like to venture more into Marathi scripts, the actor went on to say: "When I…

Talking about his venture into Marathi cinema with ‘Aapla Manus’ when asked if he would like to venture more into Marathi scripts, the actor went on to say: “When I hear good scripts, I want to make them and when I heard this script (‘Aapla Manus’) which is a fabulous script… It has been appreciated after it’s release also. So, I don’t do things because I just want to do them. I do things if I like it and then I (would) want to do it.”

The actor is prepping for his upcoming film titled ‘Taanaji-The Unsung Warrior’, where he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

“The prep is going on and we would start shooting in August,” he said about the period-action film.

The actor will also star in a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.