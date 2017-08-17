When it comes to corporate donors, BJP on top

New Delhi: The BJP got a mind boggling Rs 705.81 crore from 2,987 corporate donors between financial years 2012-13 and 2015-16.

In terms of statistics, a total of Rs 956.77 crore was donated by all corporate/business houses to five national parties at this time frame.

While BJP was on top of the ladders, Congress was a distant second with Rs 198.16 crore from 167 corporate donors.

On the lower side of things, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) have got the lowest share of corporate donations at 4 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

On an expected note, the national parties got the maximum corporate donations in 2014-15.

Satya Electoral Trust was the top donor to three national parties between FY 2012-13 and 2015-16 with a total donation of Rs 260.87 crore.

The real-estate industry was the biggest donor to the national parties during FY 2012-13.