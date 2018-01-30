When Tej Pratap met his father in Ranchi jail!

Former Bihar Minister and the elder son of Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap met his jailed father and RJD chief in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and following that he accompanied him to a CBI court.

This was the first meeting of Tej Pratap had with the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief after the latter was sent to jail on December 23 last year after conviction in a fodder scam case. Later, Tej Pratap accompanied his father to the Central Bureau of Investigation court in a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in Bihar.

The CBI is producing its witnesses in this case, the trial in which is being conducted on a day-to-day basis. Lalu Prasad has so far been convicted in three fodder case. On January 24, he was convicted in a fodder scam case and awarded five years in jail.