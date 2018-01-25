When will Apple introduce ‘Business Chat’, here’s the answer

After WhatsApp Business was launched for the android users now the Apple is set to introduce “Business Chat” for its users to communicate directly with businesses right within its iMessage instant messaging service.

Apple in a statement stated: “Business Chat is a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses right within Messages. This feature will launch in Beta with the public availability of iOS 11.3 this spring.”

Apple further mentioned that “With ‘Business Chat’, it’s easy to have a conversation with a service representative, schedule an appointment or make purchases using Apple Pay in the Messages app.”

Announced last year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the feature will debut with the support of select businesses including Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo. Business Chat doesn’t share the user’s contact information with businesses and gives users the ability to stop chatting at any time, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker added.