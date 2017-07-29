Who is the world’s 5th richest person? Click to know!

Becoming the fifth richest person of the world, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also achieved a personal milestone too following the Facebook’s second quarter earnings report that showed the company’s stocks hit record high.

As per the information given through a report, Zuckerberg’s net worth hit $72.7 billion on Thursday. This increase of more than $3 billion sent him past Mexico’s Carlos Slim to become the world’s fifth-richest man.

The report suggested, “Zuckerberg’s wealth is largely tied up in Facebook stock, meaning it rises and falls along with the company’s shares.”

The social networking giant has been showing positive results since the beginning of 2017. Its shares have risen more than 50 per cent and reached two billion monthly users across the globe.