Who is Vandana Tiwari aka Gehana Vasisth?

Vandana Tiwari aka Gehana Vasisth is an Indian actress, model, and television presenter. After working for several brands as a model, she was crowned as Miss Asia Bikini via an online contest. She did more than 70 advertisements.

The Bhopal girl has afterwards entered the film industry through a movie called Filmi Duniya and did minor roles in Telugu cinema later she performed a handful of lead roles.

According to the latest buzz, she has been approached to be a part of the show and enter the house as a wild card contestant.

Gehana definitely knows how to grab attention. She kept social media busy with her allegations and inside scoop. Her shocking revelations on Bigg Boss inmates earned her ticket to fame.