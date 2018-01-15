Why Goa CM stopped riding scooters? click to know

CANACONA: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar today said that he has given up riding a two-wheeler as he has a fear that he might end up meeting an accident.

He was present in Canacona on Saturday and said that he, sometimes, has to respond to queries about whether he still rides a scooter, but, said, that he keeps away from riding a two-wheeler. In the past, media reports published nationally have claimed that Parrikar still uses his scooter to travel.

“My mind is filled with work-related thoughts and if I ride the scooter, I could meet with an accident,” he said, in his speech at a meeting in Cotigao. The CM said that going by the traffic situation, one requires to be fully focused while riding a vehicle.

Parrikar made the statement while speaking about the rising number of road accidents in Goa, raising concern over incidents of drunken driving. He said the government was taking measures to curb drunken driving in the state. “I know of one person who drinks and rides a scooter. He finds it difficult to even park his two-wheeler,” the chief minister said.

Parrikar further said that when he enquired as to why the number of widows availing benefits of the Dayanand Social Security Scheme was rising, he said, he was told that in many cases the women lost their husbands to alcoholism.