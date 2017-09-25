Why Gujaratis Are More Sexually Active During Navratri?

Ahmedabad: Think of Navratri and Gujarat in a collective way, and what comes to your mind? To begin with, the many depictions of garba and raas dandiya in Bollywood.

It is, after all, one of the most sought after festival for Gujaratis, and while they traditionally keep the nine-day-long fast, they also indulge in night-long dancing in the honour of Ambe Maa or Durga.

The pivotal factor here is that whether it’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, or Kai Po Che, relationships are always shown as taking a new turn during this festive season.

This representation is quite accurate actually, because though Navratri is always about celebrating the sattvik elements of life–of which, romance and sexual intercourse are not a part–but the fact remains that mingling with the opposite sex during garba nights has always increased sexual activity during this season.

According to a recent study, Gujarat attained number six spot on the list of states where people purchase more sexual-wellness products.

“Gujaratis develop three times higher sexual appetite while fasting during the nine consecutive days of Navratri. Apart from condoms, products such as adult games, edible lingeries, edible body paints and pleasure rings also see a higher demand during this festive season.”

Furthermore, there is also an increase in the number of abortions after Navratri garba festivals. This clearly shows that young people who got a chance to mingle and stay outdoors all night didn’t just have sex. Their lack of awareness about contraceptives and sexual wellness actually made girls and women more prone to get pregnant.