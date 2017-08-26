WikiLeaks hints at CIA access to Aadhar’s database

Mumbai: In a interesting chain of event, WikiLeaks has published reports that suggested the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is taking the assistance of technology provider Cross Match Technologies to discreetly extract Aadhaar data.

“The OTS (Office of Technical Services), a branch within the CIA, has a biometric collection system that is provided to liaison services around the world — with the expectation for sharing of the biometric takes collected on the systems. But this ‘voluntary sharing’ obviously does not work or is considered insufficient by the CIA, because ExpressLane is a covert information collection tool that is used by the CIA to secretly exfiltrate data collections from such systems provided to liaison services,” WikiLeaks said on its website.

Point to be noted here is that WikiLeaks published documents’ claimed that CIA used ExpressLane – a cyber tool that has been introduced by Cross match Technologies for online spying.

Talking about Cross match Technologies, it is a US based company that has expertise in biometric software that also offers biometric solutions to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the statutory body for Aadhaar.

“Have CIA spies already stolen #India’s national ID card database?,” tweeted WikiLeaks along with an article attached.

In another tweet, they published an article that says “Aadhaar in the hand of spies”.

However, the official sources in India are pretty much counting out these reports.

Not so long ago, defending its decision to make Aadhaar a mandatory document for availing benefits of government schemes, the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the SC that the government has formed a high-level committee for Aadhaar data protection.

However, the Supreme Court was not sure and therefore do not pass any interim order against the Central government notification for making Aadhaar mandatory. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition that said making Aadhaar compulsory would violate the right to privacy of an individual.