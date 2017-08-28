Will go bald if the character demands: Disha Patani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who was last seen in the movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, said that she will go bald if the character and the script of the movie demands so.

When asked by the media if she will ever shave her head if the character demands, the actress went on to say:”To think of it, my decision will be based on how passionate I am about the script. If I strongly feel it will benefit the narrative, I will go ahead with it.”

Talking about why actresses are not so fond of experimenting with hair looks, the “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” actress said: “Most of the actresses have multiple commitments from films to endorsements that require us to maintain a particular look over a long period. Hence, there is never an opportunity to experiment with hair so we just settle for neutral look we can work with across projects.”

Disha, ambassador of Garnier Color Naturals, also says that as an actor, her hair gets exposed to various chemicals and serums, so it is more important to take care of it on a regular basis.

“I think colouring your hair is the best way to get a new look,” she said, adding that she oils her hair regularly as it not only makes them stronger but also nourishes them from within.

“Since childhood, my mother made sure I oiled my hair and conditioned them properly every week. I still follow that regimen. Plus, I have naturally good quality hair,” added Disha.