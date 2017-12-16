Will march forward and emerge world’s most powerful nuclear state: North Korea

In a challenge to the global order, North Korea has issued a threat that it will become “world’s most powerful nuclear and military state.”

Pyongyang’s assertion of ambitions to global supremacy came on Friday after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council, “The situation on the Korean Peninsula is the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue in the world today.”

Pyongyang “will march forward and make great advancement victoriously as world’s most powerful nuclear and military state upholding the line on simultaneous development of the Two Fronts,” North Korea’s Permanent Representative Ja Song-nam told the Security Council during a session on the threat from his country’s nuclear and missile programmes.