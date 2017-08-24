Windies will gather motivation from win against Pak: Law

Stuart Law, Head Coach of Windies today went on to say that his team will look to come back from a heavy defeat to England in the first Test at Edgbaston, has said his side will take inspiration from their win against Pakistan in Barbados previously this year which followed a similar hammering in the earlier game of that series.

The visitors have arrived in Leeds for the second Test at Headingley that will commence tomorrow. The tourists unpardonably lost 19 wickets on the final day and their bowling and fielding performance on the preceding two days didn’t show much better.

“We sat down and we talked about our Test series against Pakistan,” Law said. “We got beaten in two-and-a-half days in Jamaica and came back and won the second Test. We played the same team, they played the same team and our boys stood up. Now we have had a look and seen what England are trying to do to us, we will have better knowledge going into it. We know what is coming, it is a matter of us finding a way to cope with it.

“We have to understand why it is there. We are not performing as well as we want. It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn’t happen. What can we do? We have to get our noses down, our backsides up and play better.”

Law said there had been some honest conversations amongst the squad. “We did not play well,” he said. “We have been very honest with our assessment. A lot of guys have been asked to look at themselves in the mirror by the captain. We have been very open and forthcoming with thoughts on how they can get better. We are giving them every ounce of support. These guys have got a lot of talent. They just need a bit of experience. Once they get that they will be pretty good.”