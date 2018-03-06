Winter storm triggers panic in South Dakota, North Dakota

Winter storm has triggered panic in South Dakota and North Dacota and the officials have posted advisories urging people not to travel on many South Dakota roads which are snow-packed and icy. Heavy snow and strong winds are making travel nearly impossible on most highways in eastern South Dakota. Heavy snow is reported in Ashley, North Dakota, with 8 inches (20 centimeters) measured as of late Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service reports 6 inches (15 centimeters) in Lakeville, Minnesota.…

Winter storm has triggered panic in South Dakota and North Dacota and the officials have posted advisories urging people not to travel on many South Dakota roads which are snow-packed and icy. Heavy snow and strong winds are making travel nearly impossible on most highways in eastern South Dakota.

Heavy snow is reported in Ashley, North Dakota, with 8 inches (20 centimeters) measured as of late Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service reports 6 inches (15 centimeters) in Lakeville, Minnesota.

A spokesman for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says 120 flights had been cancelled and more than 300 delayed as of late Monday afternoon. The bad weather resulted in nearly 100 flight cancellations and more than 150 delays at the Minneapolis airport as of mid-afternoon.

The storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds. No travel is advised in many areas of the Upper Midwest, including all of North Dakota. A 140-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in southeastern South Dakota is shut down due to the conditions.