Woman cricketer Sushma Verma honoured by Himachal CM

Indian woman cricketer Sushma Verma was today honoured by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for her achievement in the cricket field. She has been offered the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police for her sporting accomplishments.

According to the information shared by the official, she has also been offered a cash award of Rs 5 lakh. Wicketkeeper-batswoman Sushma was a member of the Indian team that reached the final in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup where they were beaten by England.

She played the best knock of her career against Pakistan during the group stages, helping India win the match. Sushma thanked the Chief Minister and said that getting a job in the police department was her childhood dream.

Sushma is Shimla-born and is also the first woman cricketer from the hill state to represent India in international cricket, is a success story of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s residential academy in Dharamsala, around 250 km from the state capital.