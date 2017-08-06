Woman Stalked Allegedly By Haryana BJP President Son

Chandigarh: Few days back, a young woman drove at full speed through the Chandigarh streets as two men allegedly chased her in their SUV.

These two individuals allegedly blocked her way not once but twice, forcing her to stop, but she managed to escape. As she called the police, she kept on driving.

One of the men, involved in this incident is Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala.

The woman in question is the daughter of a senior Haryana bureaucrat.

To his part, the police manage to rescue the woman. Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish were also arrested.

But surprisingly, they weren’t charged with kidnapping.

As the Opposition attacked the ruling BJP, with main demand being the removal of Subhash Barala as state party chief, looks like Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is supporting Subhash Barala, saying he is not directly involved in the case.