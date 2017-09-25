Women are important so to have an award for them: SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who will next be seen in his allegedly forthcoming movie ‘Don 3’ said that women are important and so to have an award for them. He also said that all the women who are associated with his life are very much important to him.

“All the women in my life are important to me, starting with my mother, wife, daughter, sister and all the ladies who have worked with me… The list is big because I’ve been working for 30 years, so there are lots of them, some 20-30 of them, all of them are important,” Shah Rukh said at the event here on Sunday night.

“I think women are important, so to have an award for them, I think it is extremely fulfilling and satisfying, not just for the women who get the award, but for the men who don’t win it… Bystanders like myself, who can come and applaud for them,” added Shah Rukh, who was given the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award.

Shah Rukh is making a comeback on television with Star Plus’ new show “TED Talks: Nayi Soch”.

Asked about it, he said: “I have no idea when the show is starting… I have to check for the details,” he said when asked about the progress of the show.

On the film front, the actor is busy with Aanand L Rai’s next. The movie is yet untitled, but it will reunite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh after ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

“Aanand L Rai’s film shooting is going on. Katrina Kaif has joined us and Anushka Sharma will join us in a day or two. Shooting is going on at various places… It is going well,” Shah Rukh said.

The Vogue Women of the Year Awards saw Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna, Athiya Shetty, Radhika Apte, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Kiran Rao, Deepika Kumari, Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh among others in attendance.