Women in movies now portrayed in progressive manner: Kareena

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who will next be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’, said that women now in movies have been portrayed in progressive manner.

During an interview with the media, the actress went on to say: “The roles are now written by young directors, who have been successful in highlighting the personality of women who are hardworking and successful. Films have now been portraying women in a more progressive manner.”

The 36-year-old actor, who was last seen in “Udta Punjab”, welcomed her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in December last year. Talking about balancing her work and motherhood, the actor says, “I have always maintained a personal and professional life but now it’s more difficult as Taimur is too young. I try to strike a balance. I have a great support system with (husband) Saif and my family.”

Kareena believes a modern Indian woman plays diverse roles in her life and she considers herself to be one. “She is a multifaceted woman, lives her life to the fullest and fulfils her choices with confidence and style. I am proud to be a married, independent and working woman. I carry that with great honour and pride. Despite being married, I work and have my own identity.” Kareena is all charged up to begin work on her next project “Veere Di Wedding” alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.