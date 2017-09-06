Working in ‘Bhoomi’ was a dream come true: Puru

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Puru Chibber who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Bhoomi’ said that working in the film like ‘Bhoomi’ was a dream come true and that he also found his co-star Sanjay Dutt grounded and a treat to work with.

“Working in a movie like ‘Bhoomi’ was a dream come true. I got to grow as an actor. Sanjay Dutt was a treat to work with. He is humble and down to earth. I got to polish my skills and learn many things from him,” Puru said in a statement.

“The whole team was so nice and co-operating that we became like a family. I hope people will appreciate us and will enjoy the movie,” added the “Band Baaja Baaraat” actor.

“Bhoomi”, helmed by Omung Kumar, will release on September 22.