Would be chasing my dream for a gold medal, says Sindhu

New Delhi: Famous badminton player P.V. Sindhu said that she would be chasing her dream for changing the colour from silver medal to gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

.”I want to change the colour (of the medal) from silver to gold. I would be chasing my dream for that and definitely I hope I would do it,” said the Hyderabad-based badminton player, who had finished second at the Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who has achieved a career-high global ranking of 2, was made the brand ambassador of the tyre company, which is associated with the Olympic movement, last year.

Bridgestone today added four more Indian athletes – shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, London Olympics bronze medallist boxer MC Mary Kom and Rio Games bronze medalist grappler Sakshi Malik and steeplechaser Lalita Babar – to its worldwide brand ambassadors’ list.